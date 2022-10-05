NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 11, 2022) - Commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost visited U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and met with NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett during a tour of the installation, May 10.



While at NBG, Van Ovost toured various wharves and piers. Discussions included critical infrastructure needs and ongoing and future military operations at the installation.



Van Ovost is the 14th commander of USTRANSCOM, one of 11 combatant commands in the Department of Defense.



USTRANSCOM's mission is to project and sustain military power globally in order to assure our friends and allies, deter potential adversaries, and if necessary, respond to win decisively.



During her visit, Van Ovost also gave special recognition to two Guam-based Sailors.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Deck assigned to Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Michael Ford assigned to Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit, received Van Ovost's commander's coin and were congratulated for their outstanding work.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 22:42 Photo ID: 7191312 VIRIN: 220510-N-VV159-0019 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 939.23 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM Visits NBG [Image 2 of 2], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.