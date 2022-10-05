Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM Visits NBG

    USTRANSCOM Visits NBG

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 11, 2022) - Commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost visited U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and met with NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett during a tour of the installation, May 10.

    While at NBG, Van Ovost toured various wharves and piers. Discussions included critical infrastructure needs and ongoing and future military operations at the installation.

    Van Ovost is the 14th commander of USTRANSCOM, one of 11 combatant commands in the Department of Defense.

    USTRANSCOM's mission is to project and sustain military power globally in order to assure our friends and allies, deter potential adversaries, and if necessary, respond to win decisively.

    During her visit, Van Ovost also gave special recognition to two Guam-based Sailors.

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Deck assigned to Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Michael Ford assigned to Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit, received Van Ovost's commander's coin and were congratulated for their outstanding work.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    This work, USTRANSCOM Visits NBG [Image 2 of 2], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USTRANSCOM Visits NBG
    USTRANSCOM Visits NBG

