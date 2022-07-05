Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Trials Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Trials Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael Raiford, left, Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit, shares a laugh with retired Staff Sgt. Ross Alewine while shoot free throws before the wheelchair basketball event, May 7, 2022, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Nearly 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at the Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment and Team Army selection. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida, August 16 - 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Trials Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

