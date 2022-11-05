Members of the FBI's Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team show members of the Carabbean Task Force their methohds of collecting underwater evidence during EX TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on 11 May, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:24 Photo ID: 7190899 VIRIN: 220511-O-RI608-1022-C Resolution: 3951x2630 Size: 1.68 MB Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EX TRADEWINDS 22 [Image 3 of 3], by MCpl Matthew Tower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.