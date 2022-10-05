Lake Erie -- A crew member aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay assists with the loading of aids to navigation onto the cutter's buoy deck at the Cleveland Port Authority, May 10, 2022. Bristol Bay is underway on Lake Erie as part of Operation Spring Restore, the largest domestic buoy maintenance operation. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Dragin.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7190608
|VIRIN:
|220510-G-HR768-008
|Resolution:
|2048x1283
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Paul Dragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT