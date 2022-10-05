Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay [Image 8 of 8]

    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Dragin 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Lake Erie -- A crew member aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay assists with the loading of aids to navigation onto the cutter's buoy deck at the Cleveland Port Authority, May 10, 2022. Bristol Bay is underway on Lake Erie as part of Operation Spring Restore, the largest domestic buoy maintenance operation. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Dragin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7190608
    VIRIN: 220510-G-HR768-008
    Resolution: 2048x1283
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Paul Dragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay
    Operation Spring Restore with Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Bristol Bay
    Lake Erie
    Operation Spring Restore
    Aids to Naivation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT