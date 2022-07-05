Ranger Open House 2022

Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters land after a demonstration at the 6th Ranger Training Battalion’s open house event May 7 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was a chance for the public to learn how Rangers train and operate. The event displays showed equipment, weapons, a reptile zoo, face painting and weapon firing among others. The demonstrations showed off hand-to-hand combat, a parachute jump, snake show, and Rangers in action. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

