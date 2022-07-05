Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters land after a demonstration at the 6th Ranger Training Battalion’s open house event May 7 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was a chance for the public to learn how Rangers train and operate. The event displays showed equipment, weapons, a reptile zoo, face painting and weapon firing among others. The demonstrations showed off hand-to-hand combat, a parachute jump, snake show, and Rangers in action. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 10:43
|Photo ID:
|7189966
|VIRIN:
|220507-F-oc707-0502
|Resolution:
|3000x1678
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ranger Open House 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
