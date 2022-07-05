Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Open House 2022 [Image 18 of 18]

    Ranger Open House 2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters land after a demonstration at the 6th Ranger Training Battalion’s open house event May 7 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was a chance for the public to learn how Rangers train and operate. The event displays showed equipment, weapons, a reptile zoo, face painting and weapon firing among others. The demonstrations showed off hand-to-hand combat, a parachute jump, snake show, and Rangers in action. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:43
    Photo ID: 7189966
    VIRIN: 220507-F-oc707-0502
    Resolution: 3000x1678
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranger Open House 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

