Patients at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay can take steps now to prepare for the MHS GENESIS transition on June 11, 2022, by creating a DS Logon premium account.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 09:41
|Photo ID:
|7189830
|VIRIN:
|220511-D-SD610-483
|Resolution:
|1687x1687
|Size:
|238.73 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay MHS Genesis, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patients at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay can take steps now to prepare for MHS GENESIS ‘Go Live’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT