F-22 Raptor at Sentry Savannah

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, provides fuel to a F-22 Raptor over the Georgia coast during an air combat exercise at Sentry Savannah exercise on May 5, 2022. During the exercise, fighter jets receive assistance from refueling tankers assigned to the 117th AFW, the 157th Air Refueling Wing from the New Hampshire Air National Guard, and the 190th Air Refueling Wing from the Kansas Air National Guard so they may continue their air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

