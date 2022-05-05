Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor at Sentry Savannah [Image 6 of 6]

    F-22 Raptor at Sentry Savannah

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, provides fuel to a F-22 Raptor over the Georgia coast during an air combat exercise at Sentry Savannah exercise on May 5, 2022. During the exercise, fighter jets receive assistance from refueling tankers assigned to the 117th AFW, the 157th Air Refueling Wing from the New Hampshire Air National Guard, and the 190th Air Refueling Wing from the Kansas Air National Guard so they may continue their air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Total Force
    Air National Guard
    F-22 Raptor
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    Air Superiority
    SentrySav22

