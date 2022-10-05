Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition land navigation challenge [Image 11 of 11]

    2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition land navigation challenge

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Pvt. Bryant O'Connor (right, center), 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receives a personal tracking device from a member of the Korea Service Corps prior to the start of a land navigation course challenge held during the Eighth Army 2022 Best Warrior and Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 8, 2022. The Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition is a week-long event consisting of several tests of the participants’ general Army knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment.)

