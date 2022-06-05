Supporting NATO in the Baltics: 510th RSG enables assurance, deterrence goals

The 510th Regional Support Group’s efforts extend near Tapa, Estonia, where a small team with the 510th RSG has been helping coordinate receipt of equipment and supplies for training units staging there to participate in DEFENDER-Europe 22. The team provides exceptional customer service by liaising among partner nations, host-nation forces, U.S. personnel and contractors for everything from coordinating storage space for MREs to suitable sites for billets, showers and latrines.

