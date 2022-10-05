Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration

A rapid airfield damage repair team with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and 35th CES reposition dirt away from the equipment while conducting rapid airfield damage repair as part of exercise Beverly Morning 22-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The exercise assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment (ACE) across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

