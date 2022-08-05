220508-N-VD554-1032 SURFERS PARADISE, Australia (May 8, 2022) – Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet
Rear. Adm. Robert Clark, left, and Royal Australian Navy Commander, COVID-19 Task Force Rear
Adm. Robert W. Plath salute during a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the
Battle of Coral Sea at Cavil Avenue Park in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific
Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely
interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific
region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7189405
|VIRIN:
|220508-N-VD554-1066
|Resolution:
|4027x5212
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F Band Commemorates the Battle of Coral Sea in Surfers Paradise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT