C7F Band Commemorates the Battle of Coral Sea in Surfers Paradise

    AUSTRALIA

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    220508-N-VD554-1032 SURFERS PARADISE, Australia (May 8, 2022) – Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet
    Rear. Adm. Robert Clark, left, and Royal Australian Navy Commander, COVID-19 Task Force Rear
    Adm. Robert W. Plath salute during a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the
    Battle of Coral Sea at Cavil Avenue Park in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific
    Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely
    interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific
    region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    ceremony
    7th Fleet Band
    community outreach
    U.S. Australia Alliance

