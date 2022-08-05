C7F Band Commemorates the Battle of Coral Sea in Surfers Paradise

220508-N-VD554-1032 SURFERS PARADISE, Australia (May 8, 2022) – Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet

Rear. Adm. Robert Clark, left, and Royal Australian Navy Commander, COVID-19 Task Force Rear

Adm. Robert W. Plath salute during a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the

Battle of Coral Sea at Cavil Avenue Park in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific

Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely

interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific

region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

