    PNG Summit Working Group [Image 2 of 6]

    PNG Summit Working Group

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Both civilians and service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and a delegation of Australian military members, participate in working groups during a Papua New Guinea operations summit hosted by DPAA on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 10, 2022. The event, which included participants from Australia and the United States, both government and non-governmental entities, reinforced stakeholder relationships and strengthened the Agency’s robust network of external partners to augment and support DPAA operations and all efforts applied towards case progression. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Miller)

