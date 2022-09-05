Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Command-Pacific Provides Support As Soldiers Compete for Coveted Best Leader Titles

    Public Health Command-Pacific Provides Support As Soldiers Compete for Coveted Best Leader Titles

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    A Soldier completes one of three required water survival lane obstacles during the Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition at the Tripler Army Medical Center Pool, May 9 2022. (Video screenshot courtesy of Sgt. Yamil JorgeTorres)

    The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects, and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command-level competition.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 21:18
    Regional Health Command-Pacific
    Public Health Command-Pacific
    Best Leader Competition

