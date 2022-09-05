Public Health Command-Pacific Provides Support As Soldiers Compete for Coveted Best Leader Titles

A Soldier completes one of three required water survival lane obstacles during the Regional Health Command-Pacific Best Leader Competition at the Tripler Army Medical Center Pool, May 9 2022. (Video screenshot courtesy of Sgt. Yamil JorgeTorres)



The Best Leader Competition promotes esprit de corps across the Army, while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. The competition recognizes those Soldiers who possess superb military bearing and communication skills, in-depth knowledge of military subjects, and the ability to perform Soldier and warrior skills at levels above those of their peers. The winners of the competition will represent Regional Health Command-Pacific at the U.S. Army Medical Command-level competition.

