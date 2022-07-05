Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlistment Ceremony at T-Mobile Park

    Enlistment Ceremony at T-Mobile Park

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    Seattle, Wash. (May 7, 2022) – Commander John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest administers the oath of enlistment to Future Sailors and Soldiers during the Seattle Mariners Salute to Armed Forces Night at T-Mobile Park. NTAG Pacific Northwest oversees Navy recruiting efforts in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas)

    Seattle Mariners
    Enlistment Ceremony
    Navy Recruiting
    Future Sailors
    NTAG PNW

