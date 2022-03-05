Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families [Image 2 of 2]

    Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Renovations to hundreds of homes in the Adirondack Creek community are part of a $44 million community development program to improve housing for junior-enlisted Soldiers and family members at Fort Drum. (Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7186705
    VIRIN: 220503-A-XX986-006
    Resolution: 4796x3706
    Size: 946.69 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families
    Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army housing
    Mountain Community Homes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT