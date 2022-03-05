Renovations to hundreds of homes in the Adirondack Creek community are part of a $44 million community development program to improve housing for junior-enlisted Soldiers and family members at Fort Drum. (Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7186705
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-XX986-006
|Resolution:
|4796x3706
|Size:
|946.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mountain Community Homes renovations raising the standard of housing for Fort Drum Soldiers, families
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT