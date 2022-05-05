Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER OBSERVED AT NMCP [Image 2 of 3]

    NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER OBSERVED AT NMCP

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donald White 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Today, the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Chaplains and Religious Program Specialists greeted patients and visitors at two of the main entrances to the medical center and offered them the opportunity to stop and post a prayer to their higher power. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.)

