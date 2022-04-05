Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

Croatian Naval Special Forces (VSS) load into zodiac boats for a night-time dive exercise as part of exercise Trojan Footprint in Split, Croatia, May 4, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners.(U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)

