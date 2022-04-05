Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 2 of 5]

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    SPLIT, CROATIA

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Croatian Naval Special Forces (VSS) load into zodiac boats for a night-time dive exercise as part of exercise Trojan Footprint in Split, Croatia, May 4, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners.(U.S. Army Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)

