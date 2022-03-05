Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

Croatian Special Operations Force (SOF) members, Bulgarian SOF members and U.S. Air Force 820th Base Defense Group members participated in a joint forcible entry operation to demonstrate multi-national capabilities during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 near Udbina, Croatia, May 3, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

