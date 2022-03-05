Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 2 of 3]

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    UDBINA, CROATIA

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Croatian Special Operations Force (SOF) members, Bulgarian SOF members and U.S. Air Force 820th Base Defense Group members participated in a joint forcible entry operation to demonstrate multi-national capabilities during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 near Udbina, Croatia, May 3, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7186305
    VIRIN: 220503-A-VU095-1113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.5 MB
    Location: UDBINA, HR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    TrojanFootprint22
    TFP 22

