PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a flight deck fire drill aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 03:01 Photo ID: 7186179 VIRIN: 220509-N-XB470-2115 Resolution: 4290x3064 Size: 873.81 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mercy Conducts Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.