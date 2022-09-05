Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mercy Conducts Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Mercy Conducts Flight Deck Fire Drill

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a flight deck fire drill aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mercy Conducts Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
    Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

