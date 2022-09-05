PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a flight deck fire drill aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)
This work, Mercy Conducts Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
