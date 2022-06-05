F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader

Air Force Col. Robert Lyons (center), salutes Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Fick (right), F-35 Joint Program Executive Officer, after assuming leadership of the F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office during a ceremony at the F-35 Joint Program Office in Arlington, Va. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

