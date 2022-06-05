Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader [Image 2 of 3]

    F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael ODay 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Air Force Col. Robert Lyons (center), salutes Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Fick (right), F-35 Joint Program Executive Officer, after assuming leadership of the F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office during a ceremony at the F-35 Joint Program Office in Arlington, Va. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 21:57
    Photo ID: 7186014
    VIRIN: 220506-N-NW961-1017
    Resolution: 3566x2374
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader
    F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader
    F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office gets new leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    F-35 JPO
    F-35 Air Vehicle Program Management Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT