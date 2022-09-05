Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papua New Guinea Tour [Image 6 of 11]

    Papua New Guinea Tour

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Dr. Denise To, Laboratory Manager, an employee at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), lead a tour in a tour group during a Papua New Guinea operations summit hosted by DPAA on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2022. Papua New Guinea National Museum Art Gallery (NMAG) is one of the long-term host nation government partners that assists DPAA in the search for missing U.S. service members. The NMAG has assisted DPAA for over 25 years through contributing to the return and identification of and returning over 320 U.S. service members, which attests to the strong cooperation forged from years of working together on this noble mission. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    This work, Papua New Guinea Tour [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

