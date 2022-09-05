Col. Marcus Jackson briefed the Naval War College students on the Space Force mission at the Leadership Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 9, 2022.The students also got a better understanding of Space Delta 4 and how its satellites contribute to the missile warning mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:24 Photo ID: 7185822 VIRIN: 220509-X-UC044-1051 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 469.14 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval War College Students Visit Buckley Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.