    Naval War College Students Visit Buckley Space Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval War College Students Visit Buckley Space Force Base

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Col. Marcus Jackson briefed the Naval War College students on the Space Force mission at the Leadership Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 9, 2022.The students also got a better understanding of Space Delta 4 and how its satellites contribute to the missile warning mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval War College Students Visit Buckley Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leaders
    satellites
    mission
    missile warning
    Space Force

