    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    First Sgt. Eric Latson from Charlie Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, is a culinary specialist and former All-Army volleyball player who hails from Liberty City, Miami. The 20-year Soldier has used the circumstances of a somewhat turbulent upbringing and his experiences as a volleyball player to instill measures of resilience in Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    First Sgt. Eric Latson – the full-package of hard work, resilience

    mentorship
    noncommissioned officer corps
    TRADOC
    food service
    professionalism
    advanced individual training
    all-Army sports
    Combined Arms Support Command
    Quartermaster Corps
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-Feature-2022
    culinary school

