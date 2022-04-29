First Sgt. Eric Latson – the full-package of hard work, resilience

First Sgt. Eric Latson from Charlie Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, is a culinary specialist and former All-Army volleyball player who hails from Liberty City, Miami. The 20-year Soldier has used the circumstances of a somewhat turbulent upbringing and his experiences as a volleyball player to instill measures of resilience in Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

