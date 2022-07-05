Airmen assigned to the 911th Logistics Readiness Squadron don mission-oriented protective posture gear at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 911th LRS conducted a training course on a variety of tasks to ensure they are ready for all possible contingencies and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 15:02
|Photo ID:
|7182747
|VIRIN:
|220507-F-UJ876-1251
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gearing up [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
