Gearing up

Airmen assigned to the 911th Logistics Readiness Squadron don mission-oriented protective posture gear at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 911th LRS conducted a training course on a variety of tasks to ensure they are ready for all possible contingencies and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US