U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaeological Museum

220506-N-IE405-1041 NAPLES, Italy (May 6, 2022) Members of the U.S. military visit the Archaeological Museum of Ancient Capua during a community relations project hosted by U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, on May 6, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

