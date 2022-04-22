U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Pioneer pose for a group photo during an award ceremony April 22, 2022, at Union III forward operating base in Baghdad, Iraq. As part of Army tradition, Task Force Pioneer facilitates a monthly mass ceremony to promote Soldiers, present awards and recognize exemplary accomplishments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Smith
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 06:31
|Photo ID:
|7181640
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-XM236-1080
|Resolution:
|3360x1080
|Size:
|508.15 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Pioneer Soldiers honored in award ceremony, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT