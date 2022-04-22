Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Pioneer Soldiers honored in award ceremony

    IRAQ

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Nathan R Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Pioneer pose for a group photo during an award ceremony April 22, 2022, at Union III forward operating base in Baghdad, Iraq. As part of Army tradition, Task Force Pioneer facilitates a monthly mass ceremony to promote Soldiers, present awards and recognize exemplary accomplishments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Smith

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Pioneer Soldiers honored in award ceremony, by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coalition Forces
    Award Ceremony
    Soldiers
    Iraq

