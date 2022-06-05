Fire in the hole! Idaho combat engineers practice explosive breaching

Combat engineers with the 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion participated in their annual training of demolition and explosive breaching through doors and wall structures on May 6, 2022. Combat engineers provide support of mobility, counter mobility and survivability for Soldiers within the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team during combat missions. “Our job is to make sure that we proficiently enable our combat personnel to move from point A to point B,” said Sgt. 1st Class Robert Smith, platoon sergeant with the 116th BEB. “Counter mobility is to keep the enemy from moving forward, so that we can move forward with our mission. We go in and get the good guys if they are trapped or we go in where there are bad guys behind a door, and it is imperative we do this safely with maximum survivability.” (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

