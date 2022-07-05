Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Fitness at the 110th Wing

    Physical Fitness at the 110th Wing

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gary Leonard, public affairs specialist of the 110th Wing, finishes the 1.5 mile run as a part of his yearly physical fitness test on the track at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 7, 2022. The goal of the physical fitness program is to motivate all members to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program as physical fitness directly and positively impacts health, duty performance, and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7180877
    VIRIN: 220507-Z-SB203-0416
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Fitness at the 110th Wing, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Michigan
    Physical Fitness
    Readiness
    Michigan National Guard

