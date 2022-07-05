Physical Fitness at the 110th Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gary Leonard, public affairs specialist of the 110th Wing, finishes the 1.5 mile run as a part of his yearly physical fitness test on the track at the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, May 7, 2022. The goal of the physical fitness program is to motivate all members to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program as physical fitness directly and positively impacts health, duty performance, and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

