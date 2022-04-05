COMREL at Forefront for Fleet Week

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2, Rear Adm. John V. Menoni holds a baby armadillo during a tour of the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale. The tour was conducted following renovation efforts to the facility by Sailors from USS Delbert Black (DDG 119) and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy Photo by Twilla Burns/Released 050422-N-ZK609-0004).

