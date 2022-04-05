Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMREL at Forefront for Fleet Week [Image 4 of 5]

    COMREL at Forefront for Fleet Week

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Twilla Burns 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2, Rear Adm. John V. Menoni holds a baby armadillo during a tour of the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale. The tour was conducted following renovation efforts to the facility by Sailors from USS Delbert Black (DDG 119) and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy Photo by Twilla Burns/Released 050422-N-ZK609-0004).

    COMREL Is At The Forefront of Fleet Week Port Everglades

    Fleet Week Port Everglades

    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

    USS Delbert Black

    NTAG Miami

    #USSDelbertBlack #ESG2 #FleetWeekPortEverglades #FWPEV #NTAGMiami

