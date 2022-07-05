Army Trials Fort Bragg

Athletes takes part in a wheelchair basketball game during the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active Duty athletes compete in person at Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) for assessment. This year, the DoD WarriorGames will take place in Orlando, Florida August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adrian Pacheco)

