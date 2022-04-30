Sullivan Cup 2022

A U.S. Army bradley crew completes a live fire rehearsal during the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Ga., April 30, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition that tests the best tank crews from the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Mussatti)
