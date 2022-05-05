Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FOD Walkdown [Image 4 of 4]

    FOD Walkdown

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Seward 

    USS CARTER HALL (LSD 50)

    220505-N-VR879-3712
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 04, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conduct a FOD Walkdown before flight operations, during normal underway operations, May 04, 2022. Carter Hall is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Second Class Jesse Seward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 10:10
    Photo ID: 7180295
    VIRIN: 220505-N-VR879-3712
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD Walkdown [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Seward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boat Operations
    Crane Operations
    Flight Quarters
    FOD Walkdown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Flight operations

    TAGS

    flight operations
    walkdown
    flight deck
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT