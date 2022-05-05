220505-N-VR879-3712
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 04, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conduct a FOD Walkdown before flight operations, during normal underway operations, May 04, 2022. Carter Hall is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Second Class Jesse Seward)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 10:10
|Photo ID:
|7180295
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-VR879-3712
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
