    Fort McCoy earns 33rd Tree City USA designation [Image 2 of 7]

    Fort McCoy earns 33rd Tree City USA designation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Event-goers stop for a photo with the Tree City USA flag as Fort McCoy, Wis., held its annual Arbor Day celebration April 29, 2022, west of Gate 5 on the cantonment area at the installation. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant hundreds of trees. The post also received its 33rd Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7179802
    VIRIN: 220429-A-OK556-013
    Resolution: 4499x3007
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy earns 33rd Tree City USA designation [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy earns 33rd Tree City USA designation

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Arbor Day
    Tree City USA
    forestry management

