220506-N-DB801-0049
MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 6, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet presents Ecuadorian navy Cmdr. Alexis Cevallos Vergara, Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives of the Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) and U.S. 4th Fleet foreign liaison officer, an end of tour award during an all-hands call at fleet headquarters, May 6, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 14:02
|Photo ID:
|7179296
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-DB801-0049
|Resolution:
|2284x1712
|Size:
|779.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, IANTN Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives and Ecuadorian FLO Receives End Of Tour Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
