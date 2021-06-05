IANTN Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives and Ecuadorian FLO Receives End Of Tour Award

220506-N-DB801-0049

MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 6, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet presents Ecuadorian navy Cmdr. Alexis Cevallos Vergara, Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives of the Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) and U.S. 4th Fleet foreign liaison officer, an end of tour award during an all-hands call at fleet headquarters, May 6, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

