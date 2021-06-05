Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IANTN Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives and Ecuadorian FLO Receives End Of Tour Award [Image 2 of 2]

    IANTN Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives and Ecuadorian FLO Receives End Of Tour Award

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220506-N-DB801-0049
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 6, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet presents Ecuadorian navy Cmdr. Alexis Cevallos Vergara, Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives of the Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) and U.S. 4th Fleet foreign liaison officer, an end of tour award during an all-hands call at fleet headquarters, May 6, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 14:02
    Photo ID: 7179296
    VIRIN: 220506-N-DB801-0049
    Resolution: 2284x1712
    Size: 779.5 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IANTN Secretary Assistant of Strategic Initiatives and Ecuadorian FLO Receives End Of Tour Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All Hands Call
    Interoperability
    IANTN
    End of Tour Award
    foreign liaison officer
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

