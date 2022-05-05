David Woods Bartley, a mental health advocate and suicide prevention educator, spoke with hundreds of Fort Drum Soldiers, family members and civilian employees during a weeklong series of presentation on suicide and mental illness at the Main Post Chapel. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 13:41
|Photo ID:
|7179224
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-XX986-006
|Resolution:
|3738x3711
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advocate, educator on mental health and suicide delivers message of hope to Fort Drum community [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Advocate, educator on mental health and suicide delivers message of hope to Fort Drum community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT