The Kosters in the ready room following the Fighter Squadron 84 (VF-84) fly-in, June 1991. Courtesy image.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 11:43
|Photo ID:
|7179043
|VIRIN:
|910626-N-IT398-5488
|Resolution:
|1500x1020
|Size:
|412.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VF-84 in Desert Storm: Letters From Home [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VF-84 in Desert Storm: Letters From Home
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT