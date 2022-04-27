Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian, New Zealand JTAC's traiin at Moody [Image 5 of 5]

    Australian, New Zealand JTAC's traiin at Moody

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An Australian Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller reviews data during a training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27, 2022. The training focused on building cohesive communication between pilots and the JTAC community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Air Combat Command
    JTAC
    Moody Air Force Base
    Close Air Support

