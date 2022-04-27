Australian, New Zealand JTAC's train at Moody

Australian Army Joint Terminal Attack Controllers train at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 27, 2022. The Australian Army sent a JTAC team to train with the 75th FS pilots in an effort to build cohesive communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

