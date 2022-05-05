Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Mass Casualty Exercise

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Mass Casualty Exercise

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 5, 2022) - Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s emergency first responders triage a mock patient during a simulated mass casualty training exercise at the hospital onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. NH Jacksonville routinely coordinates various drills and emergency services drills with Naval Air Station Jacksonville in support of installation force protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:36
    Photo ID: 7178700
    VIRIN: 220505-N-QA097-011
    Resolution: 3264x4125
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    first responders
    Mass Casualty
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Drilll emergency

