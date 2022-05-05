JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 5, 2022) - Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s emergency first responders triage a mock patient during a simulated mass casualty training exercise at the hospital onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. NH Jacksonville routinely coordinates various drills and emergency services drills with Naval Air Station Jacksonville in support of installation force protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:36 Photo ID: 7178700 VIRIN: 220505-N-QA097-011 Resolution: 3264x4125 Size: 1.33 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Mass Casualty Exercise, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.