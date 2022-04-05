Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 22

    Guardian Response 22

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    CAMP ATTURBURY, Ind. (May 4, 2022) Hans Lageschulte, an exercise program manager with Joint Task Force Civil Support, holds a meeting with JTF-CS and L2 Defense members as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., May 4. as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 4. GR22 is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

    JTF-CS
    GR22

