Guardian Response 22

CAMP ATTURBURY, Ind. (May 4, 2022) Hans Lageschulte, an exercise program manager with Joint Task Force Civil Support, holds a meeting with JTF-CS and L2 Defense members as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., May 4. as part of exercise Guardian Response (GR) 22 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 4. GR22 is a U.S. Army Forces Command-directed external evaluation and culminating training event for U.S. Northern Command’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise consequence management entities. The exercise is focused on the Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission sets. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US