    405th AFSB command team visits Lord Mayor of Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The command team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim visited Mannheim’s Lord Mayor at the City Hall March 4. Army Col. Brad Bane, Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus and Lt. Col. Brian Astwood met with Dr. Peter Kurz to discuss the partnership between the city of Mannheim and the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim. The cooperation and mutual confidence between the Mannheim Lord Mayor and 405th AFSB’s leadership continues to grow thanks to opportunities like this. During the visit, the 405th AFSB commander presented the Lord Mayor with a token of appreciation on behalf of the Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command. (Photo by Petra Lessoing)

