Pilots from 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conduct deck landing qualifications to certify on maritime landings. Pictured is a HH-60L landing on the deck of the USNS Sacagewea.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7177815
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-TR140-661
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion conducts deck landings [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT