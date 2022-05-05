Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew medevacs a crewmember from a tug boat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas, May 5, 2022. The aircrew transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston and Station Galveston)

    medevac
    tug boat
    coast guard medevac

