Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tugboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew medevacs a crewmember from a tug boat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas, May 5, 2022. The aircrew transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston and Station Galveston)

