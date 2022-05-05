Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mark Scovell 

    Texas Military Department

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Martinez, 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Texas Army National Guard, is timed as he breaks down and re-assembles a M4A1 carbine rifle during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, May 5, 2022. The three-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The Army winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition. Texas Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mark Scovell

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7177555
    VIRIN: 220505-Z-AY590-026
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mark Scovell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition
    Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition
    Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition
    Warrior Task Lanes
    Warrior Task Lanes at Texas Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas Army National Guard
    Texas State Guard
    BWC
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT