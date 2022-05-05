Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Northcom, Stratcom Top Leaders Hold Press Conference [Image 3 of 3]

     Northcom, Stratcom Top Leaders Hold Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, the commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Navy Adm. Charles “Chas” A. Richard, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, hold a virtual press conference from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:56
    Photo ID: 7177299
    VIRIN: 220505-D-XI929-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work,  Northcom, Stratcom Top Leaders Hold Press Conference [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Press Briefing
    Pentagon
    NORAD
    NORTHCOM
    STRATCOM

