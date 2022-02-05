Echo Company Basic Warrior Training

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are challenged with Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 3, 2022. BWT is a 48-hour training evolution that covers land navigation, improvised explosive device detection, and fire and movement.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)
Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 14:05
Photo ID:
|7176989
VIRIN:
|220502-M-PI123-1326
Resolution:
|5526x3108
Size:
|3.09 MB
Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
