    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 8 of 8]

    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are challenged with Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 3, 2022. BWT is a 48-hour training evolution that covers land navigation, improvised explosive device detection, and fire and movement.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)

    MCRD Parris Island
    Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company
    Recruit Training
    Ramon Cardoza

