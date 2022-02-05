Echo Company Basic Warrior Training

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are challenged with Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 3, 2022. BWT is a 48-hour training evolution that covers land navigation, improvised explosive device detection, and fire and movement.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)

