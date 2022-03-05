Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Training Site --Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test [Image 5 of 5]

    Regional Training Site --Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Starla Lewis 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    German Army Col. Karsten Kraemer, the German Army representative who officiated the event, congratulates a competitor for finishing the ruck march portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on May 3, 2022. The test, ran by the 94th Training
    Division, 80th Training Command's Regional Training Site-Maintenance here, lasted three days and also included a fitness test, a pistol competition, and a swimming event.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:04
    Photo ID: 7176970
    VIRIN: 220503-A-SL089-848
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Regional Training Site --Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Regional Training Site -- Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    German Army Col.

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance
    German Army Col.

