Regional Training Site --Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test

German Army Col. Karsten Kraemer, the German Army representative who officiated the event, congratulates a competitor for finishing the ruck march portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on May 3, 2022. The test, ran by the 94th Training

Division, 80th Training Command's Regional Training Site-Maintenance here, lasted three days and also included a fitness test, a pistol competition, and a swimming event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US