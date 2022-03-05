German Army Col. Karsten Kraemer, the German Army representative who officiated the event, congratulates a competitor for finishing the ruck march portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on May 3, 2022. The test, ran by the 94th Training
Division, 80th Training Command's Regional Training Site-Maintenance here, lasted three days and also included a fitness test, a pistol competition, and a swimming event.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7176970
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-SL089-848
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Training Site --Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regional Training Site -- Maintenance Host 7th GAFPB Test
German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
German Army Col.
LEAVE A COMMENT