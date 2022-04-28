Power Line Distribution Specialist Soldiers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s 249th Engineer Battalion, Delta Company use bucket trucks to work on overhead power polls and lines at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on April 28, 2022. The Soldiers are honing their skills in preparation for potential future deployments to areas impacted by natural disaster. (U.S. Army photo/Patrick Bloodgood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:40 Photo ID: 7176462 VIRIN: 220428-A-OI229-0030 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 0 B Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power Pole Replacement [Image 13 of 13], by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.