Power Line Distribution Specialist Soldiers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s 249th Engineer Battalion, Delta Company use bucket trucks to work on overhead power polls and lines at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on April 28, 2022. The Soldiers are honing their skills in preparation for potential future deployments to areas impacted by natural disaster. (U.S. Army photo/Patrick Bloodgood)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 11:40
|Photo ID:
|7176462
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-OI229-0030
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Pole Replacement [Image 13 of 13], by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS
