    Power Pole Replacement [Image 13 of 13]

    Power Pole Replacement

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Power Line Distribution Specialist Soldiers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s 249th Engineer Battalion, Delta Company use bucket trucks to work on overhead power polls and lines at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. on April 28, 2022. The Soldiers are honing their skills in preparation for potential future deployments to areas impacted by natural disaster. (U.S. Army photo/Patrick Bloodgood)

    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:40
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    USACE
    Operational readiness exercise
    12Q Power Line Distribution Specialist

