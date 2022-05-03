NSA Souda Bay helps resupply USNS Supply

220503-N-AH609-1008-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 3, 2022) Pallets of milk are loaded onto Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) at the Marathi NATO Pier Complex, May 3, 2022. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Site Souda Bay supports the warfighter by coordinating delivery of provisions of cargo and mail to the ships inbound to Souda Bay. Supply is picking up cargo and provisions for ships from Carrier Strike Group 8, which is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and includes the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022